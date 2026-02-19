Six Flags posts $1.6 billion loss for 2025

From the press release:

2025 Fourth-Quarter Results

  • Net revenues totaled $650 million, down $37 million or 5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 -- on a per operating day basis, net revenues were up 7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Attendance totaled 9.3 million guests, down 13% or approximately 1.4 million visitors compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 -- on a per operating day basis attendance was down 2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Per capita spending(2) was $66.41, up 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was $92 million compared with a loss of $264 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $165 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $209 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Operating days totaled 779, down 11%, compared with 878 days in the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Full-Year Results

  • Net revenues totaled $3.10 billion.
  • Attendance totaled 47.4 million guests.
  • Per capita spending(2) was $61.90.
  • Net loss attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation totaled $1.60 billion, which reflects a $1.5 billion non-cash impairment charge on goodwill and other intangibles.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $792 million.
  • Operating days totaled 5,738.

