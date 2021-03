Six Flags Over Texas continues to enforce Covid mitigation protocols

Six Flags Over Texas opened this week, after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted capacity restrictions and the statewide mask mandate. The park said it will be sticking to the same safety protocols that were in place before, including a mask requirement.

