Six Flags Over Georgia announces Ultra Surf

Posted | Contributed by Sharpel007

From the official site:

The Thrill Capital of the South is preparing a 2024 summer debut of the first-of-its-kind, industry-revolutionizing Ultra Surf attraction, featuring the ultimate combination of the roller coaster with unique water attraction features.

This coaster might look simple—but looks can be deceiving. Prepare to coast back and forth along nearly 590 feet of U-shaped track, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour as you hit the ride’s 144-foot peak before splashing down in a scenic splashing pad.