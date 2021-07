Six Flags New England closed to cleanup after serious storm

Posted Wednesday, June 30, 2021 1:59 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags New England is closed to the public Wednesday as the Agawam theme park’s employees clean up after intense storms rumbled across Western Massachusetts on Tuesday. The storms brought heavy rain, floods, and downed tree branches, according to videos and photos posted on social media.

Read more and see video from Boston.com.

