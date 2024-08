Six Flags New England announces Quantum Accelerator roller coaster

Six Flags New England has announced that a new roller coaster, Quantum Accelerator, will become the park’s twelfth coaster and the first dual-launch straddle coaster in New England. Riders will get onto a hover-bike vehicle and straddle the seat, grip handlebars, and lean forward.

Read more and see video from Western Mass News.

