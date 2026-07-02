Six Flags names Mark Pauls to COO post

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (“Six Flags” or the “Company”), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the appointment of Mark Pauls as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 15, 2026. Pauls succeeds Tim Fisher, who will serve as a Special Advisor to the Company through December 15, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Pauls is a disciplined operator with nearly five decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Herschend Family Entertainment, where he played a key role in the integration of Palace Entertainment. Prior to its December 2025 acquisition by Herschend Family Entertainment, Pauls was the Vice President of Operations at Palace Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the operations of the company’s nationwide portfolio and developed and directed operational efficiency and cost reduction initiatives that resulted in improved profitability and enhanced EBITDA performance. Earlier in his career, Pauls held senior leadership roles at SeaWorld Parks and Busch Gardens, where he oversaw park and facility operations with a focus on guest service and satisfaction.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to Six Flags as we continue to build a team of leaders with the skills and experience to enhance operational excellence and improve performance,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly. “Mark is a results-driven executive with deep experience in the theme park industry and a proven track record of instilling operational rigor, driving profitability and delivering exceptional guest experiences. He understands that strong operational execution not only enhances business performance, but also creates a better experience for our guests through improved reliability, service and overall park quality. We are confident he is the right leader to help us bolster our operating model and build a more resilient company with a stronger financial position to drive value creation for shareholders.”

“Six Flags is an incredible business with a strong foundation and world-class portfolio of parks,” said Pauls. “I am thrilled to be joining John and the amazing team he has assembled as they continue to advance their new strategy to unlock the Company’s full potential.”

Reilly continued, “I also want to thank Tim for his service to Six Flags over the years, including supporting the integration with Cedar Fair. We appreciate Tim remaining with the Company as a Special Advisor through December, and we are confident that his deep expertise and institutional knowledge will help facilitate a seamless transition.”

About Mark Pauls

Mark Pauls was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations at Herschend Family Entertainment, where he was responsible for the coordination of operations, engineering and maintenance, workforce management and entertainment events for the regional parks. Prior to Herschend, Pauls was Vice President of Operations at Palace Entertainment, leading efforts to optimize operational efficiency, control costs and drive overall business performance across the organization. Earlier in his career, he held senior operations roles at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, including serving as President. In that role, he was responsible for all park operations and oversaw approximately 4 million annual guests and a workforce of 6,000 employees. He previously served as Vice President of Operations for Busch Gardens' Tampa and Williamsburg locations. Pauls holds a B.B.A. in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix.