Six Flags Magic Mountain will be Covid vaccination site

Posted Sunday, January 17, 2021 10:10 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Five large COVID-19 vaccination sites, including Six Flags Magic Mountain, are slated to open next week in Los Angeles County as public health officials accelerate preparations for an expected surge in demand after this week’s expansion of the vaccine eligibility list to residents 65 and older.

Read more from The LA Times.

Related parks Six Flags Magic Mountain

Comments: 3