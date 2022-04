Six Flags Magic Mountain drops unlimited dining plan

Six Flags Magic Mountain is ending its unlimited dining plan and replacing it with meal add-ons that guests can purchase with their tickets and passes. The thrifty dining option recently garnered attention online after a Santa Clarita man said he ate many of his meals at Six Flags for seven years to save money and pay off his student loans.

