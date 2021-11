Posted Thursday, October 21, 2021 10:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s record 20th coaster—the most at any theme park in the world—WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage will debut Summer 2022 as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet. Riders will fly single file through the sky over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour.