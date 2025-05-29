Six Flags layoffs continue across the company

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From KTLA/Los Angeles:

Six Flags Entertainment, the parent company for Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain, will cut 135 full-time jobs at its California theme parks. Six Flags also eliminated all 27 theme park president positions nationwide.

From The Charlotte Observer:

For the second time this year, Carowinds has laid off an undisclosed number of employees. The layoffs come after parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corp. announced this month that it would be reducing its full-time staff systemwide by over 10%.