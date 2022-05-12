Six Flags improves on first quarter results with higher attendance and spending

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results.

“Six Flags has been quickly executing to improve the guest experience, improving ride throughput by increasing ride uptime and implementing single rider lanes on busy days; improving staffing and training of our team members; upgrading our park appearance, including our front gates, restrooms and restaurants; providing better food quality; and offering more guest amenities such as benches, shade structures, and children’s areas,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “We have reoriented our culture to prioritize the guest in everything we do, and we fundamentally believe this will drive significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth.”

Total revenue for first quarter 2022 increased $56 million, or 68%, compared to first quarter 2021, driven by higher attendance and guest spending per capita. The increase in attendance was driven by increased operating days the quarter compared to the prior year period, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions. The increase in operating days was offset by a visitation shift of approximately 200 thousand guests from the first quarter to the second quarter 2022 due to the later timing of the Easter holiday, which caused some schools to schedule spring-break vacations in the second quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter in 2021. In addition, there were three additional days included in first quarter 2021 compared to first quarter 2022 due to adoption of a fiscal reporting calendar in the quarter commencing January 1, 2021, which accounted for 89 thousand additional guests in first quarter 2021.

The $19.30 increase in guest spending per capita compared to first quarter 2021 was driven by a $10.33 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $8.97 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and revenue from memberships beyond the initial 12-month commitment period—in first quarter 2021, the company did not recognize membership revenue from members whose home park was closed due to the pandemic. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives and positive consumer spending trends.

Since most of the parks are not scheduled to be open during the first quarter, the company had a net loss of $66 million in first quarter 2022. The loss per share was $(0.76) compared to a loss per share of ($1.12) in first quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $16 million, an improvement of $30 million compared to first quarter 2021, reflecting higher revenue and improved margins.

In first quarter 2022, the company invested $29 million in new capital, net of insurance recoveries. Net debt as of April 3, 2022, calculated as total reported debt of $2,631 million less cash and cash equivalents of $252 million, was $2,379 million. Deferred revenue was $185 million as of April 3, 2022, a decrease of $60 million, or 25%, from April 4, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the deferral of revenue in the prior year period from guests whose benefits were extended from 2020 into 2021 due to the pandemic.