Six Flags delays ride openings to next year in social media posts

From Six Flags Over Georgia on Instagram:
We are thrilled with the successful launch of new festivals and live entertainment this year, including an upcoming Fright Fest that’s sure to be more horrifying than ever.
When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won’t rush the construction process. That means we’re moving the official grand opening of Georgia Surfer to 2025.
Our team is working diligently to address construction and supply changes, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.
From Six Flags Great Adventure on X:
We are thrilled with the opening of our new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, along with the major enhancements made to our iconic Giant Wheel, our all-new Safari Base Camp, and the excitement of the new Fright Fest debuting this fall.
When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won’t rush the construction process. That means we’re moving the official opening of The Flash: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure to 2025.
We appreciate your patience and understanding. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.