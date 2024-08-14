Six Flags delays ride openings to next year in social media posts

Posted | Contributed by Sharpel007

From Six Flags Over Georgia on Instagram:

We are thrilled with the successful launch of new festivals and live entertainment this year, including an upcoming Fright Fest that’s sure to be more horrifying than ever.

When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won’t rush the construction process. That means we’re moving the official grand opening of Georgia Surfer to 2025.

Our team is working diligently to address construction and supply changes, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.