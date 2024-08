Six Flags Great America announces Wrath of Rakshasa dive roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Standing at 180 feet fall, Wrath of Rakshasa will feature a "cliffhanger hold, which suspends riders as they face straight down a 96-degree, beyond-vertical drop, before they plummet an exhilarating 171 feet." The ride, scheduled to debut in 2025, will be located across from the park's beloved Demon roller coaster.

Read more from WMAQ/Chicago.

Related parks Six Flags Great America

Comments: 9