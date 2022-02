Six Flags Great Adventure will reopen El Toro after partial derailment incident last year

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Great Adventure’s El Toro rollercoaster is expected to reopen this spring after a partial derailment in summer 2021, the park said. The amusement park announced via social media on Monday that the popular wooden coaster is expected to reopen following testing, inspections and state certification set to happen this spring.

