Six Flags Great Adventure will open safari as drive-through experience

Posted Yesterday, 12:34 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Safari operated as a self-drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours of the Safari. Returning to a standalone, drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from the privacy and safety of their own vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. The theme park is currently finalizing new safety procedures to protect guests, team members, and animals.

To prevent overcrowding, the Safari experience will require advance registration using Six Flags’ new online reservation system.