Six Flags Great Adventure upping wage to $20 for some seasonal jobs

Posted Tuesday, March 22, 2022 10:12 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Great Adventure just announced that most hourly positions inside the massive theme park will now pay between $15 and $20 an hour. Hourly wages for ride operators will increase to $20 during the park’s busiest times, the park announced on Tuesday in a press release.

Read more from WPST/Trenton.

