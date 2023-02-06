Six Flags Great Adventure sued for pat downs and revoked membership by women wearing hijabs

Posted | Contributed by Mr. Six

A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. After placing their phones in lockers, the two waited on a line for the Jersey Devil Coaster ride and were immediately questioned several times by ride attendants regarding what was in their pockets, states the suit. The suit says the mother told an attendant that she and her daughter only had their membership cards in their pockets. They were patted down anyway, which caused the daughter to cry, according to the suit.

Read more from NJ.com.

Related parks Six Flags Great Adventure

Comments: 7