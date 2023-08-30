Six Flags Great Adventure announces new "super boomerang" roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Race to the sky with the Fastest Man Alive on THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, a super boomerang coaster featuring THE FLASH. This coaster is the first-of-its-kind in North America and only the second in the world, making it as unique as the iconic speedster who inspired it.

Strap in and speed off aboard an intricately designed train inspired by THE FLASH’s suit in a race like no other. Experience micro gravity as you run upside down, almost 100 feet off the ground. Zoom through a 180-degree twisted drop followed by a Zero-G roll back to the vertical tower, reaching speeds of up to 59 miles per hour. The train pauses, and then, just like THE FLASH, you change directions on a dime and rush backwards along the track.