Six Flags Great Adventure announces 382-foot tall Bakunawa spinning roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

From deep beneath the darkened sea, an ancient serpent rises. Ascend the spire and split the sky on Bakunawa — the fastest and tallest spinning launch coaster in the world.

Inspired by Bakunawa, a legendary creature of folklore, this coaster reimagines the serpent’s coiling ascent as it attempts to devour the moon. Feel the pull of the eclipse as you launch through the world’s fastest inversion, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour. After spiraling 382 feet into the air, you plummet back to earth, spinning to the shore as Bakunawa returns to the sea.