Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces longest family launch coaster, Werewolf Gorge

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2027, this family-friendly adventure features 32 exhilarating airtime moments and speeds up to 45mph. Propelled by four launches throughout the ride, you’ll be sent howlin’ through a deserted silver mine along a 4,120-foot-long track.

While traversing the abandoned quarry, you’ll encounter spine-tingling secrets as you curl around banking turns and crest over airtime hills for a record-breaking number of floater airtime moments on a family coaster.