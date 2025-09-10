Six Flags extends Peanuts licensing to 2030

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator, today announced it has extended its licensing agreement with Peanuts Worldwide for another five years. The new agreement extends Six Flags’ position as the exclusive amusement park partner for Peanuts in North America. The agreement also includes in-park entertainment and sports, food and beverage, retail operations, and exclusive Peanuts merchandise to December 31, 2030, ensuring that millions of park guests at Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Dorney Park, Canada’s Wonderland, Great America, Michigan Adventure, Valley Fair, and Worlds of Fun will continue to experience and connect with the iconic Peanuts characters.