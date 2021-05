Six Flags Darien Lake and county offer tickets for vaccinations

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Darien Lake is teaming up with the Genesee County Health Department to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday. Vaccines will be given at the park’s Human Resources Building 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Anyone participating will receive two complimentary tickets to visit the park in 2021.

Read more from WBFO/Buffalo.

