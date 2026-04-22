Six Flags brings back presidents to 10 parks

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) today announced the reintroduction of park presidents at 10 of the company’s key properties. The change is part of a new operating structure designed to better support the unique needs of each park and strengthen performance across the company’s portfolio. It reinforces Six Flags’ commitment to being more strategic, flexible and responsive as its business continues to evolve.

Each park president will serve as a single, accountable leader with clear responsibility for overseeing park performance, operations and the overall guest experience. This role is designed to help these parks maximize opportunities and respond quickly within their local markets. This updated structure positions Six Flags for continued growth while staying true to what makes each park special.

“These changes are about putting leadership, expertise and accountability as close to our guests and team members as possible,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags. “By strengthening park-level leadership, and aligning our support model with our strategic priorities, we’re empowering our teams to move faster, innovate locally and deliver exceptional experiences every day.”

The new park presidents include:

Canada’s Wonderland — Park President: Christopher Mortensen

Carowinds — Park President: Bridgette Bywater

Cedar Point — Park President: Colleen Brady

Kings Island — Park President: Tony Carovillano

Knott’s Berry Farm — Park President: Raffi Kaprelyan

Six Flags Great Adventure — Park President: Mike Fehnel

Six Flags Great America — Park President: John Krajnak

Six Flags Magic Mountain — Park President: Brian Oerding

Six Flags Over Georgia — Park President: Richard Pretlow

Six Flags Over Texas — Park President: Pete Carmichael

“The ultimate goal is simple: to consistently deliver the best possible guest and team member experience across all parks,” Reilly added. “With the introduction of these park presidents, we are confident we have the right leaders in place to unlock the full potential of our parks and elevate performance.”