Six Flags appoints John Reilly as CEO

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company”, “Six Flags” or the “Combined Company”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today announced the appointment of John Reilly as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 8, 2025. Mr. Reilly will also join the Six Flags Board of Directors (the “Board”) at that time. The appointment concludes a robust succession planning process led by the Six Flags Board with the assistance of a leading global executive search firm.

Mr. Reilly succeeds Richard A. Zimmerman, who, as previously announced on August 6, 2025, is stepping down as the Company’s President and CEO. Mr. Zimmerman will also step down from the Company’s Board, effective December 8, 2025.

Mr. Reilly brings more than three decades of in-depth experience in the amusement and recreation industry, with significant operational management and strategic growth expertise. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Palace Entertainment U.S. and Group Chief Operating Officer at Parques Reunidos, where he was instrumental in improving guest satisfaction while driving margin expansion across the company’s properties in the U.S., Australia and Europe. Prior to Parques Reunidos, he served as interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, where he helped deliver meaningful EBITDA growth and total shareholder returns.

“After a thorough search process, we are thrilled to have appointed an accomplished and experienced leader with the right skillset to enable Six Flags to reach its full potential,” said Marilyn Spiegel, Chair-elect of the Six Flags Board. “John is joining at a critical moment for the Company, following the merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair last year. With a fresh set of eyes, combined with significant experience optimizing theme park operations and performance, we believe John will harness the best of both legacy companies and will reinvigorate profitable growth at our underperforming parks.”

"I am honored to serve as Six Flags’ next President and Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working with the Board, leadership team, and talented associates to deliver results," said Mr. Reilly. "The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair created an unrivaled collection of parks with immense opportunity, and I believe we can reach new heights and deliver significant near- and long-term growth. I am excited to deliver even greater experiences for our guests and value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Zimmerman said, “It has been a privilege to lead Six Flags through critical and transformative periods, and I am confident the Company is poised for tremendous growth and success. John’s leadership track record and passion for creating memorable guest experiences make him the ideal choice to serve as this incredible Company’s next leader, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition.”

ABOUT JOHN REILLY

John Reilly is a seasoned executive with more than thirty years of experience in the amusement and recreation industry. He has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence and driving financial performance. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Palace Entertainment U.S. and Group Chief Operating Officer at Parques Reunidos. Prior to Parques Reunidos, Mr. Reilly was interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. He earned an MBA from the University of Miami and a B.A. from William & Mary.