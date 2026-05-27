Six Flags appoints Ash Walia to CFO post

Posted | Contributed by GoBucks89

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (“Six Flags” or the “Company”), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the appointment of Ash Walia as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2026.

Ash Walia is a seasoned executive with more than twenty years of financial leadership at national retail and consumer businesses and significant experience leading large scale business transformations. He most recently served as CFO of private equity-owned Hot Topic and 99 Cents Only Stores. At both companies, he built high-performing teams and developed strategic frameworks to instill financial discipline and drive profitable growth through transitional moments for the businesses. Previously, he held several senior financial roles at Starbucks Corporation across operations, logistics and supply chain management, and helped achieve improvements in operational efficiency and profitability.

“Ash’s appointment follows a comprehensive search to identify the right leader to guide our financial organization in our next chapter, and we are excited to welcome him to the Six Flags team,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly. “Ash’s deep financial expertise and experience leading organizations through transitional periods to unlock profitable growth will be valuable as we continue to advance our ongoing efforts to improve performance and create a more resilient business. We are confident we are taking the right steps, and now have the right team in place, to strengthen our company’s balance sheet, expand margins and deliver sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.”

“Six Flags is a storied business with a renowned portfolio of parks, and it is an honor to be joining the Company at such a pivotal moment,” said Walia. “With a new operating philosophy and clear strategic priorities, I believe Six Flags is well positioned to capture the tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the team to strengthen Six Flags’ financial foundation and drive value for guests and shareholders.”

Dave Hoffman, who has been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer since May 8, 2026, will continue to serve as Chief Accounting Officer.

About Ash Walia

Ash Walia has served as Chief Financial Officer of Hot Topic since 2021. Prior to Hot Topic, Walia was Chief Financial Officer of 99 Cents Only Stores, where he oversaw the finance, IT and marketing teams. From 2011 to 2018, he held various senior leadership roles at Starbucks Corporation across corporate finance, shared services and supply chain operations, including leading corporate finance as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years in supply chain financial roles of escalating responsibility with Kellogg’s, eventually serving as Vice President Finance, Global Supply Chain. Walia holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi, India.