Six Flags announces opening protocol for Covid-19 mitigation

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

All parks will employ a sophisticated online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. Other new technologies include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks;

Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks; and

Expanded mobile food ordering.

The park reopening plan, which the company developed with its epidemiologist consultants, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. It sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols.