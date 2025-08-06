Six Flags CEO Zimmerman out

Posted | Contributed by Rick_UK

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (“Six Flags” or the “Company”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today announced that Richard A. Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer (“CEO”) and member of the Six Flags Board of Directors (the “Board”), will step down as the Company’s president and CEO by the end of 2025.

To ensure leadership continuity and a smooth transition, Zimmerman will continue to serve as president and CEO until the Board has appointed a successor. He will also continue to serve as a director on the Company’s Board. The Six Flags Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify the Company’s next CEO with the assistance of a leading global executive search firm, and both internal and external candidates will be considered.