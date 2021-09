Six Flags America will close early during Halloween events after fights, vandalism

Posted Yesterday, 10:10 AM | Contributed by Jeff

After a night of fights and vandalism, Six Flags America said it will shorten park hours and close by 9 p.m. each day through the duration of Fright Fest, its annual Halloween event. On Saturday night, the park closed more than an hour ahead of schedule because multiple fights broke out on park grounds.

