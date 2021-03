Six Flags America experiences traffic crisis, opening while also hosting Covid vaccinations

Angry vaccine seekers Saturday questioned why the Six Flags America amusement park in Bowie, Maryland, opened its gates for the season at the same time operations at the state-run mass vaccination site there are ramping up. Some described the traffic as a "nightmare" and questioned priorities.

