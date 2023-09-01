Six Flags America announces new and rethemed rides

Posted
Six Flags America is adding a Zamperla Nebulaz called SteamWhirler, and rethemeing existing rides. From the official site:
SteamWhirler – New signature family attraction with four rotating arms that are synchronized by a central gearing system, which provide guests a pop of airtime each revolution.
Three re-imagined attractions – Suspended coaster (formerly Mind Eraser) with new trains, enhanced operating system and a completely refreshed look; River rapids ride (formerly Renegade Rapids) with new theming, features and surprises; And, an overhaul of bumper cars (formerly Coyote Creek Crazy Cars).
The return of the wildly popular stunt show, with story-driven, high-flying excitement for the whole family.
A new quick-service dining experience and reopening of large, air-conditioned eatery.