SIX adds Jonathan Brudnick to board

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company”, “Six Flags” or the “Combined Company”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Brudnick, a Partner at Sachem Head Capital, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately. Brudnick will serve as a Class III Director for the term ending in 2027 and as a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

As previously announced, Selim Bassoul, executive chairman, and Daniel J. Hanrahan, lead independent director, will step down from the Company’s Board of Directors effective December 31, 2025. With the addition of Brudnick, the Six Flags Board will expand from 12 to 13 directors, 11 of whom are independent. Following the departures of Bassoul and Hanrahan, the Board size will decrease to 11, 10 of whom are independent directors.

“Jonathan’s appointment advances the Board’s ongoing refreshment process and we are pleased to welcome him to the Board,” said Bassoul. “As an engaged shareholder with significant capital markets and transaction experience, Jonathan brings important perspectives that will be additive to our Board as the Company enters its next chapter of growth and value creation. Six Flags is a great business with tremendous upside, and I look forward to seeing its full value unlocked in the years ahead.”

“It is a privilege to join the Six Flags Board at such a pivotal moment for the Company, and we appreciate the constructive engagement we have had with the Board and management team,” said Brudnick. “We invested in Six Flags because we strongly believe in the potential of the business and that numerous pathways exist to addressing the Company’s current undervaluation. I look forward to working with my fellow directors to continue the important work underway to ensure Six Flags builds on its legacy as the premier amusement park company in North America.”

In connection with Brudnick’s appointment to the Six Flags Board, the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Sachem Head, pursuant to which Sachem Head has agreed to a customary standstill, voting and confidentiality commitments, among other provisions. Details of the cooperation agreement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Jonathan Brudnick

Jonathan Brudnick is a partner at Sachem Head, where he has served since 2017. Previously, he held roles at a number of private equity and public market investment firms.

Brudnick graduated from Emory University with a BBA in finance and earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.