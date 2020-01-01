Silverwood announces Stunt Pilot single-rail roller coaster

Posted Yesterday, 4:30 PM | Contributed by Pagoda Gift Shop

From the press release:

The anticipation has been growing ever since Silverwood Theme Park started teasing that a new ride will take flight next year. On Thursday, the park officially announced their new coaster, Stunt Pilot.

The inspiration behind this new coaster comes from the beloved air shows that dominated the skies in the park's early beginnings. On June 20, 1988 guests from all around lined up to experience the train ride, pony rides, and the aircraft museum. In the first year of operation, there were about 110,000 visitors! One of the earliest features at the park was the air shows. This is the iconic memory of early visitors to the park, and many guests have asked to bring this show back.

The air shows will rise again with Silverwood’s new single-rail roller coaster, Stunt Pilot. Climbing over 105 feet in the air, Stunt Pilot will take riders down a near-vertical dive down with hairpin turns, aerobatic maneuvers, and 3 inversions as the coaster speeds through heart-stopping obstacles before returning back to the hanger. It has been over 10 years since Silverwood added a roller coaster to the park, and this metal monster will give riders a memorable experience worth the wait. Developed by Rocky Mountain Construction, Stunt Pilot will take flight in 2021.