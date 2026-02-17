Silver Dollar City will retire Thunderation roller coaster after 2026

Posted | Contributed by Alexander James

From Silver Dollar City:

Opening in 1993, the 80-foot tall, 48 mile-per hour coaster with scenic views of the Ozarks along 3022 feet of track including a 910-degree, double helix into a mine shaft was considered Silver Dollar City’s first bona fide roller coaster and the start of a legacy of world-class, record-breaking thrills...

The mine train ride was originally designed in Utah by Arrow Dynamics, where the steel track was manufactured and shaped before traveling to the park to be constructed together with timbers from Louisiana and Arkansas by Silver Dollar City, making it a one-of-a-kind attraction when it debuted.