Silver Dollar City to retire Fire In The Hole

For those who are park fans and Fire In The Hole aficionados, or for those who have never experienced the internationally-awarded Silver Dollar City before, all riders have the opportunity to become part of the journey of this legendary coaster. To celebrate, park creative teams are deep in the process of planning Fire In The Hole special events, parkwide fun and promotions, kicking off March 11 with Spring Break and culminating at the end of December.

“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when THEY were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with THEIR grandkids!”

The ride’s storyline is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, that was located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks. The attraction, novel in its introduction in 1972, has fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.

The announcement of the Grand Finale season coincides with preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties.

While there is no official word what is ahead, park leadership says they are keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world, therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy.

Industry experts support the claims. “Fire In The Hole is a true classic from years past – a unique ride that's a must-ride every park visit,” said Duane Marden, one of the attraction industry’s key experts and founder of RCDB (Roller Coaster Data Base). “Custom-built, enclosed roller coasters are an uncommon thing and Silver Dollar City has operated Fire In The Hole longer than any other. I'm grateful that Silver Dollar City is giving guests fair notice to enjoy this classic ride for one final season.”

Travelers from all over the world are known to come to Silver Dollar City to notch Fire In The Hole in their rider logs of classic coasters. Word from one European expert substantiates the worldwide reputation. “Fire In The Hole is a special ride. As it enters the final season, I feel it should be celebrated for the ground-breaking ride that it is. I sincerely hope I can get back to the park for one last ride,” said Justin Garvanovic, founder of the European Coaster Club. “Knowing what a superb park Silver Dollar City is, I fully expect what is coming next will be something very special – wonderful in a brilliant way, as we Brits would say.”