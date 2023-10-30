Shenzhen Happy Valley ordered to close after roller coaster train collision

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Two roller coaster trains collided at Happy Valley at around 6.27 pm on Friday when an ascending coaster train with 22 visitors on board suddenly slid down along the track and crashed with another train at the platform, according to a statement released by the Safety Management Committee Office of Nanshan District, where the amusement park is located. The passengers on the stationary train having finished their ride were exiting the ride, but nine remained on board when the collision occurred, leading to several injuries.

Read more from The Standard (Hong Kong).

Related parks Happy Valley

Comments: 8