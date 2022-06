Shanghai Disneyland to reopen after more than three months

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors later this week, park management announced on Tuesday. The announcement came just hours before China unveiled the first softening of its strict border controls. The Shanghai park was shuttered on March 21, 2022, as city authorities tried to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease.

Read more from Variety.

Related parks Shanghai Disney Resort

Comments: 1