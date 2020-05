Shanghai Disneyland opens with limitations

Posted Yesterday, 9:51 AM | Contributed by Jeff

On Monday, one of the Walt Disney Company’s 14 closed theme parks, Shanghai Disneyland, reopened to visitors on a limited basis, offering a first peek into the kind of escape Mickey Mouse can offer in the age of face masks, social distancing and disinfectants. The Chinese government has limited capacity at the park to 24,000 people daily, less than one-third of its pre-outbreak capacity.

