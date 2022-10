Shanghai Disney closed again with Chinese zero-Covid policy

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Shanghai Disney has become the latest high-profile venue to shut its gates thanks to China's strict zero-Covid policy, trapping visitors inside. People have been told they will not be allowed out of the theme park until they can show a negative test. It comes after Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases on Saturday.

Read more from The BBC.

Related parks Shanghai Disney Resort

Comments: 6