Sesame Place San Diego brings the familiar faces and spaces of the beloved TV series to life for kids of all ages, but the newly opened park was designed with specific guests in mind. Like the original Sesame Place near Philadelphia, the theme park is a Certified Autism Center, and autistic guests aren't the only ones who benefit from its accessible accommodations.

