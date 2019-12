SeaWorld San Diego renames forthcoming dive coaster to Emperor

SeaWorld’s new attraction for 2020, a 153-foot-tall dive coaster, will be called Emperor, a nod to the Emperor penguin that can dive to a depth of 1,800 feet, the park announced Tuesday. Named for the world’s largest penguin, the Emperor coaster was originally to be called Mako.

