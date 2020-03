SeaWorld San Antonio donates 6,000 pounds of food to food bank

Posted Today, 10:10 AM | Contributed by Jeff

On Wednesday, SeaWorld San Antonio donated a surplus of over 6,000 pounds of food, originally intended for guests and employees over spring break, which was picked up by the San Antonio Food Bank and be used to feed members of the community.

Read more from KSAT/San Antonio.

