SeaWorld Orlando penguin beats cancer twice

According to SeaWorld Orlando, Donna the penguin was initially diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. He underwent several surgeries and treatments. This year, however, SeaWorld Orlando veterinarian services staff discovered the “cancer had reoccurred.” Donna had to go through another surgery, and this time, doctors were able to successfully remove the cancer.

Read more and see video from WFLA/Tampa.

