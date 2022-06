SeaWorld Orlando passholders invited to see expanded manatee rescue facility

Posted Yesterday, 12:40 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Now through June 29, SeaWorld pass members can get a free behind-the-scenes look at the newly expanded manatee rescue facility. The park expanded the facility in response to an unusual rise in manatee deaths in the Indian River.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

Related parks SeaWorld Orlando

Comments: 0