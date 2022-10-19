SeaWorld Orlando names Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, now under construction

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. As soon as you’re in position, you’ll know something’s different. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and sensing every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement. The seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando leaves nothing but amazement in its wake. Are you ready to get on board?