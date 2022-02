SeaWorld Orlando expands rescue capacity for manatees

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 AM | Contributed by Jeff

SeaWorld is ramping up its efforts to help Florida’s manatees after 2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for manatee deaths. Researchers say manatees around the state, but mostly here in the Indian River Lagoon, are starving to death. The sea grass they eat killed off by pollution. Emergency pools will allow them to take in 20 more animals.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

Related parks SeaWorld Orlando

Comments: 0