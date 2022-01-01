SeaWorld Orlando doubling size of manatee care facility

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld today announced it will expand its manatee critical care facility in Orlando to add more capacity in the state of Florida to care for manatees in need. The buildout will include a new three pool complex that adds 200,000 gallons of water for manatee response, and a new lift floor to an existing pool, that doubles the size of the critical care space at SeaWorld's rescue center in Orlando. Upon completion, SeaWorld will have the ability to care for 60 manatees in need, the largest capacity in the state of Florida and in the U.S. The expansion is necessary to care for the record number of manatees in crisis due to the Unusual Mortality Event (UME).