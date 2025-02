SeaWorld finally wires its rent to San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego paid the city $8.5 million in disputed rent. A federal judge dismissed a 2023 lawsuit San Diego filed against SeaWorld seeking back rent, plus interest and penalty fees totaling more than $12 million. The two parties ultimately agreed to a settlement of $8.5 million, which is close to the $8.8 million that city officials originally said was unpaid.

