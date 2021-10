SeaWorld facility ready to treat animals affected by California oil spill

SeaWorld’s rescue team is on standby preparing their Oiled Wildlife Care Center for any animals sent their way from Huntington Beach. Though they don't know how many, if any, they'll get from the oil spill, but they say they're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

