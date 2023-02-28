SeaWorld Entertainment reports record revenue with decline in attendance

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Attendance was 4.9 million guests, a decrease of approximately 16,000 guests from the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, attendance increased by approximately 238,000 guests or 5.1%.

Total revenue was a record $390.5 million, an increase of $19.7 million or 5.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, total revenue increased by $92.5 million or 31.0%.

Net income was $49.0 million, the second highest net income for the Company and a decrease of $22.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, net income increased by $73.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $153.7 million an increase of $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $69.7 million or 83.1%.

Total revenue per capita increased 5.7% to a record $79.10 from the fourth quarter of 2021. Admission per capita increased 4.5% to a record $45.63 while in-park per capita spending increased 7.2% to a record $33.47 from the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, total revenue per capita increased 24.7%, admission per capita increased 20.4%, and in-park per capita spending increased 31.1%.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Attendance was 21.9 million guests, an increase of 1.7 million guests or 8.6% from fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2019, attendance declined by 0.7 million guests or 3.0%.

Total revenue was a record $1,731.2 million, an increase of $227.5 million or 15.1% from fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2019, total revenue increased by $333.0 million or 23.8%.

Net income was a record $291.2 million, an increase of $34.7 million or 13.5% from fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2019, net income increased by $201.7 million or 225.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $728.2 million, an increase of $66.2 million or 10.0% from fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $271.3 million or 59.4%.

Total revenue per capita increased 6.0% to a record $78.91 from fiscal 2021. Admission per capita increased 4.3% to a record $44.00 while in-park per capita spending increased 8.2% to a record $34.91 from fiscal 2021. Compared to fiscal 2019, total revenue per capita increased 27.7%, admission per capita increased 24.0%, and in-park per capita spending increased 32.6%.

Other Highlights