SeaWorld Entertainment promotes executives, with new "chief transformation officer"

The Orlando-based theme park operator said Friday that it had promoted eight executives within the company. Michelle “Chelle” Adams, who was appointed SeaWorld’s CFO and treasurer last year, has been promoted to the new position of chief transformation officer. In this role, Adams will be responsible for overseeing the company’s reorganization, development and growth initiatives.

